Ex-teacher gets probation after sex with student

By Published:

HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) – A former Kansas high school biology teacher was sentenced to three years of probation for having sex with a student.

Gabrielle Bauman, 24, of Fairview, was sentenced Monday. She will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Bauman was arrested in September after Hiawatha police investigated a report made to the school district in in mid-June. At the time, she taught anatomy and biology at Hiawatha High School.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports a criminal complaint indicated the student was 16 or older and enrolled at the school. The victim and the victim’s family asked that she receive probation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s