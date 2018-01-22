Hundreds gather at Capitol to show support of life

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) — Pro-life supporters traveled great distances to be at the Kansas Capitol on Monday, to mark the 45th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court Case Roe V. Wade.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Capitol for the annual pro-life rally; all bundled up in their winter clothing, some holding umbrellas in one hand, while others held signs reading, “We vote pro-life.”

“It helps make a statement if you’re willing to battle the cold,” said Joan Stoller.

Stoller drove from Fall City, Neb., to be at the rally. She explained her daughter is adopted, which is one reason she is pro-life.

“It was the closest location, we support life,” said Stoller.

Speakers at the rally, including Governor Sam Brownback, reminded the crowd the Kansas Supreme Court is currently taking up a case that could protect the right to get abortions. The case also includes a decision to ban “dismemberment” abortions.

“They’re looking at if there is a right to an abortion in the Kansas Constitution, which I clearly do not believe it is there,” the Governor explained.

Across the country, many pro-choice organizations have launched legal campaigns in state courts hoping to get the right to abortions inserted in state constitutions. Some groups worry the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe V. Wade.

“This is Kansas, they’re messing with us this time,” explained Mary Kay Culp with Kansas For Life.

Culp said if the Kansas Supreme Court votes in favor of the right to abortions, they would have to work to pass a constitutional amendment.

“It really could just be devastating for us, and if it is, we’d have to amend the constitution.”

Brownback was also presented with 17 red roses. The roses represent the 17,000 fewer abortions the state has seen since Brownback has been in office.