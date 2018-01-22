I-70 back open all the way to Colorado border

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Part of Interstate 70 is back open Monday after being closed due to weather.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported Monday afternoon I-70 is open from Wakeeney to the Kansas/Colorado line.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City had issued a Winter Storm Warning through noon for Trego and Ellis County, which included the cities of Wakeeney, Pheifer and Hays.

Heavy snow was expected with difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations are expected to be 3 to 6 inches.