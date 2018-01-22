Juul devices becoming popular among older people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It looks like a USB drive and charges like one too. It’s called a Juul, and the little metallic devices are used to vape.

The device is about the size of a pencil and is the fastest growing e-cigarette in America.

According to the company’s website, the Juul is an easy to use vaporizer designed for adult smokers who are looking for an alternative to other e-cigs and regular cigarettes. The device doesn’t need batteries; it charges like the USB drive of any computer.

According to Nielsen Research, Juul Labs generated $224 million in retail sales in 2017, making it the fastest growing e-cig on the market.

An employee of “Evape”, a Topeka vape shop, said the store’s two locations were hesitant to sell the Juul, when it first came out.

“They have been getting a lot more popular with older people as well, as the alternative to smoking cigarettes and smoking cigars and everything- because of how high the nicotine levels are; and its salt mix so it’s really smooth at the same time.”

Juuls contain more nicotine, but fewer chemicals, than regular cigarettes and other e-cigs. The age to purchase a Juul is the same as other tobacco products, at 18-years-old.