Neighbors host second community forum to address problems in the city

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Voices will be heard in a community-run forum on safety in the Capital City Monday.

The meeting is happening after a number of issues have come up in the community involving police and city officials. The most recent one was the officer-involved shooting with Dominique White in September 2017.

In December of 2017, neighbors held their first meeting, which dealt with how it meant to lose confidence in their community.

The second community forum will address a few things like:

Bodycam transparency issues

P ushing for communication between police and residents

Exploring de-escalation training for police

“We just need people to know that it’s our time to be heard,” concerned neighbor, Oshara Meesha said. “It’s our time to come forward. It’s our time to put forth the agendas that we want to be seen and we hope that are carried out.”

In 2016, members in the community attempted a similar set of meetings, however for a number of reasons it failed. This time, neighbors say they’ve been taking steps to ensure the community can move forward and change can happen.

The second meeting is in the Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.