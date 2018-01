TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Part of Interstate 70 is closed Monday due to weather.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports I-70 is closed from Wakeeney to the Kansas/Colorado line.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Winter Storm Warning through noon for Trego and Ellis County, which includes the cities of Wakeeney, Pheifer and Hays.

Heavy snow is expected with difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations are expected to be 3 to 6 inches.