Police looking for suspects in aggravated assault, kidnapping incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police in Riley County are looking for two suspects involved in an aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and criminal restraint incident.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North 6th Street in Manhattan. Police listed 3 people from Junction City and one person from Manhattan as the victims.

Police say two unknown suspects held the victims down and pointed a gun at one of them.

No further details have been released at this time.

RCPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at  (785) 539-7777.

