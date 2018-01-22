Senate advances bill to reopen government

By Published:
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, and Sen. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., arrive for a bipartisan meeting of senators, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Day Three of the government shutdown. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — It looks like the government shutdown will end soon.

The Senate has advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation.

The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

Moderates from both parties pressured leaders to end the shutdown and compromise.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats agreed to back the bill reopening government after he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to begin debating an immigration bill by Feb. 8.

The Senate vote was 81-18 — well above the 60 votes needed. The Senate still must vote on final passage to send the bill to the House.

