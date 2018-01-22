Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office not responding to all accidents

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Due to inclement weather, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says officers will only respond and investigate the following accidents:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Incidents of hit and run

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

Other accidents should be reported to the front desk of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office during standard business hours, or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

During inclement weather, the office says not to drive unless it is necessary.