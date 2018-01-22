Snow closes highways, disrupts power in northwest Kansas

By Published:
Courtesy: Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP)

WAKEENEY, Kan. (AP) — Several roads, including parts of Interstate 70, are closed in northwest Kansas as snow and strong winds blanket the region.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the interstate is closed Monday morning from WaKeeney to the Colorado border. Several other roads, including U.S. 36 and U.S. 40, are closed from Norton and Oakley to the border.

Midwest Energy reported about 3,200 customers without electricity early Monday, most between Oakley and Colby. School districts across the region have canceled classes for the day.

The snow began in Kansas Sunday night and the National Weather Service forecasts 7-to-12 inches around Colby, Goodland and Hilly City. Hays and Concordia were expected to receive up to 3 inches, with lesser amounts as the snow moves east.

