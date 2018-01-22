Snowy roads cause crash, 2 people sent to hospital

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-car crash.

It happened around 4:00 on US-24 Highway, about 9 miles west of Manhattan. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Mason Randolph, 28, of Manhattan, lost control of his car, due to road conditions. He then hit another car, driven by Mark Fritzson, 40, of Manhattan.

Both were taken to Via Christi Hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to the log, both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s