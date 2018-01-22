Snowy roads cause crash, 2 people sent to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-car crash.

It happened around 4:00 on US-24 Highway, about 9 miles west of Manhattan. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Mason Randolph, 28, of Manhattan, lost control of his car, due to road conditions. He then hit another car, driven by Mark Fritzson, 40, of Manhattan.

Both were taken to Via Christi Hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to the log, both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.