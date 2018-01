TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest.

Topeka Police are attempting to locate Cori-Anne McKinney, 23, as a person of interest in a stabbing early Sunday morning. Police were called to a local hospital Monday after a victim arrived for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during a stabbing.

Police tell KSNT News the stabbing happened in the 300 Block of SE Lime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.