Wade Named Citizen Naismith National Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior forward Dean Wade has been selected as the Citizen Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week after his impressive all-around performance in Kansas State’s wins over No. 4/6 Oklahoma and No. 24/25 TCU last week. It marks the first national award of any type for Wade.

Earlier on Monday, Wade was named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in his career. He is the first Wildcat to earn a national weekly award since 2014.

The 6-foot-10, 228-pound forward from St. John’s, Kansas, Wade averaged 20.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting (16-of-32), including 58.3 percent (7-of-12) from 3-point range, with 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 37.5 minutes per game in the wins over the Sooners and Horned Frogs. It marked the Wildcats’ first back-to-back home Top 25 victories since February 2015.

The No. 4 scorer in the Big 12-only games at 19.7 points per game, Wade opened the week by posting the first of two all-around efforts in the 87-69 win over No. 4/6 Oklahoma on Tuesday night. He scored 21 points on 9-of-16 field goals, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range, against the Sooners to go with team-highs in both rebounds (7) and assists (7) in 36 minutes. He followed that up with yet another strong performance in the 73-68 win over No. 24/25 TCU on Saturday with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from long range, to go with 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in a career-best 39 minutes.

For the season, Wade is averaging 15.6 points on 58.0 percent shooting, including 46.9 percent from 3-point range, to go 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. He ranks among the Big 12’s Top 15 in a number of categories, including third in 3-point field goal percentage, eighth in field goal percentage and 11th in both scoring and rebounding.

K-State (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) returns to action tonight at 8 p.m., CT, as the Wildcats take on Baylor (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at the Ferrell Center. The game will air nationally on ESPNU and the WatchESPN app.