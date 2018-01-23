$5,000 reward offered in shooting death of Oklahoma woman

By Published:
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is authorizing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the death of an Oklahoma woman who was found floating in a reservoir.

The governor issued an executive order Tuesday in the case of 33-year-old Cassie Ann Easom, of Miami, Oklahoma.

She was found Dec. 7 in the Elk Creek Reservoir in southwest Kansas and was later declared dead. Investigators say she was shot several times in the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The executive order makes the reward offer effective immediately.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s