Another chilly night, milder temperatures ahead

As the cloud cover continues to push out of the region, the sky will turn mainly clear for tonight. Couple that clearer sky with light winds, and temperatures will turn chilly once again. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.

More widespread sunshine is expected for Wednesday, with just a few passing clouds here and there throughout the day. A light west wind in the morning, will shift to be out of the south by the afternoon. It’ll still be a light breeze with south winds sustained at 5 to 10 mph. Still, that south wind and the mostly sunny conditions will help temperatures warm up more so for Wednesday than today. Highs will range from the mid 40s to low 50s for Wednesday.

More sun than clouds is expected through the rest of the week as temperatures stay mild. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs hovering around 60°. Friday stays comfy with highs in the 50s as winds become breezy once again. Temperatures take a slight bump for the weekend back into the 40s, but still, the weather stays quiet.