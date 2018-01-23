Derby Middle School staff member arrested

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby Middle School staff member has been arrested.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Chitwood was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child. They said the arrest comes after a 2-month long investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the Derby district website, Chitwood is a Special Education teacher at Derby Middle School. Derby school officials told KSN he was not at school today or taken into custody on school property. They said they do not believe the crimes involved any of their students or staff.

Chitwood has been suspended with pay.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has turned the case over to the district attorney for formal charges to be filed.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.