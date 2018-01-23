Kansas Democrats outline transparency proposals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic legislators in Kansas are pushing a series of proposals designed to promote transparency in government and law enforcement.

The proposals outlined Tuesday include changes aimed at making police body camera footage more accessible to the public.

Rep. John Alcala of Topeka said he wants to ensure that such footage is released within 48 hours of a written request to a law enforcement agency. Sen. David Haley of Kansas City also is working on a proposal to ease restrictions on the release of body camera footage.

The proposals unveiled during a Statehouse news conference include measures to strengthen lobbying laws and bar elected officials from becoming lobbyists for a year after leaving office.

Another proposal would prevent the House and Senate and their committees from taking unrecorded votes on legislation.

Kansas Dems introducing their transparency bills. @SenatorHensley says .@govsambrownback administration is the least transparent administration #ksleg pic.twitter.com/uu6v8Qw2xd — Courtney Ryan (@CourtneyRyanTV) January 23, 2018

Kansas Dems rolling out their transparency bills #ksleg pic.twitter.com/iRVdvNEaPX — Courtney Ryan (@CourtneyRyanTV) January 23, 2018