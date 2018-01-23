Melting snow this afternoon, even warmer days ahead

We’re tracking a pretty quiet and tranquil week across Northeast Kansas. Some of the roads are still slick this morning – especially the side streets from the untouched coating of snow. Be mindful of the road conditions as you get to where you’re going today. The main roads and highways are doing great, but as always it’s the roads less traveled and neighborhood streets that haven’t been treated. Expect highs in the lower 40s this afternoon – warm enough to start the melting process back up again. If the snow in your neighborhood doesn’t melt today – it definitely will tomorrow, as daytime temps soar into the 50s!

The weather this week is all about the valiant return of ‘above average’ temperatures. It’s going to FEEL like this past weekend, but it’s going to LOOK a lot nicer. Of course this past Saturday and Sunday were pretty cloudy days, as yesterday’s storm system was approaching the area. However, expect bountiful blue skies on tap this week! The ‘coldest’ day in the extended forecast is…today (with those highs in the 40s). But the rest of the week will feature highs in the 50s and 60s under that wall-to-wall sunshine. It’s also worth mentioning the winds. We’ll be dealing with breezy NW winds today – gusting close to 30 mph at times. But by tomorrow rolls around, we’ll say good-bye to the northerly winds and welcome back the warmer southerly winds. The rest of the week won’t be nearly as gusty as today is, either.

The 7-Day forecast looks about as perfect as it gets for late January. If you have any early spring cleaning to do, or just have the itch to get outside – do it! Longer range computer models are already suggesting that the first two weeks of February could bring the return of Old Man Winter. It’s still too far out to talk specifics, but it looks like the 20s and 30s will be back before too long. We also want to point out that the extended forecast looks incredibly dry. In fact, as it stands right now – there isn’t another chance for rain and snow over the next 7+ days. We’ll keep our eyes on things – just in case anything changes. But for now – bask in the sunshine of yet another January thaw! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the much warmer weather slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert