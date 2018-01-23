Missouri man charged with robbing Kansas bank

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas City man has been charged with robbing a Bonner Springs bank.

Timothy Karpovich, 39, was charged with one count of bank robbery. According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, an affidavit filed in the case alleged that Karpovich robbed the KCB Bank at 13010 Commercial on Monday morning. He gave the teller a handwritten note and kept his right hand in his pocket as if he had a gun. He then fled the bank on foot.

Police received a tip that the robber gambled regularly at Harrah’s Casino in North Kansas City, Mo. Casino employees identified Karpovich from a bank surveillance photo. He was arrested without incident at the casino.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

