MLK confidant and civil rights leader Wyatt Tee Walker dies

CHESTER, Va. (AP) – The Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, a leader in the civil rights movement who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. assemble his famous “Letter From Birmingham Jail,” has died.

His daughter, Patrice Walker Powell, says her father was 88 or 89, since family records show different years of birth.

Powell said her father died Tuesday in Chester, Virginia. She said he had been in declining health the past few years after a stroke.

Walker was a key player in the civil rights movement and was brought in by King to be the executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference three years after the civil rights organization was founded.