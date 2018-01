TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department announced Tuesday that Chief Bill Cochran will be taking the plunge along with the TPD Team for the 2018 Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

TPD said they have long supported Special Olympics in Kansas.

“We have handed out medals at tournaments, participated in the “Tip a Cop”, “Cop on Top”, Law Enforcement Torch Run and now in the winter, the Polar Plunge.”

You can support the TPD team through www.plungeks.org

