Police identify woman who escaped 16-hour standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The woman who escaped a 16-hour standoff in East Topeka earlier this month has been identified as Janel Delao, 24, according to a spokeswoman with the Topeka Police Department.

Topeka Police responded to the 3500 block of SE 7th Street on January 4 around 9:30, after receiving a report that someone heard a gunshot and then a woman yelling.

Police said Delao was one of three people inside the townhome. She was able to get out safely around 1 p.m. the next day through a second story window. She was check by medical personnel at the scene.

Investigators are calling the incident a murder-suicide. Police say Delao is considered a victim.

Juan Lucio was found dead inside on Jan. 5, along with Tiffany Montalvo, 31, of Eudora.

Police say all three people involved knew each other.