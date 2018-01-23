Police on scene of reported shooting in central Topeka

KSNT News app users CLICK HERE

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers are on scene early Tuesday afternoon of a reported shooting in central Topeka.

Topeka Police say the incident happened around noon in the 2000 block of S. Kansas Ave. near the Kansas Expocentre.

2 male victims were taken to the hospital. Police say one is in critical condition and another has life-threatening injuries.

A witness tells police the suspect left the area and is described as a black man in a brown coat.

Police say traffic will be shut down for southbound Kansas Ave. between the 2000 block and the 2100 block at this time to protect any crime scene. They are asking those in the area to please find another route to travel.

At this time police are investigating this incident as an aggravated battery.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

Shooting near Kansas Av and SW 20th pic.twitter.com/GiKRjzxdZi — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) January 23, 2018

.@WillisKSNT is headed to the scene. #KSNT will update when more information becomes available. https://t.co/MuGqxfHVRu — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) January 23, 2018