Second Topeka hotel murder suspect charged with first degree murder

Related Coverage 2nd person arrested for Topeka murder at Best Western

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges have been filed for a second suspect involved in the shooting death of a man at a west Topeka hotel.

Charges were filed Tuesday for Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook, 19, for first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

On January 11, Topeka Police responded to a shooting at the Best Western Hotel located at 700 SW Fairlawn Rd. When officers arrived they found a man, identified as Jesse McFall suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The next day police arrested 19-year-old Patrick Bartley. He was charged last week with first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery last week.

On Monday, January 22, Gonzalez-Rook, was arrested following a chase with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzalez-Rook and Bartley are both being held on a $1 million bond.

Topeka Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information are asked to contact police.