Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office returning to normal accident reporting

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports Tuesday morning they are canceling Phase III and returning to normal accident reporting.

The sheriff’s office went into Phase III Monday afternoon due to inclement weather. During Phase III deputies will only respond to the following.

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Incidents of hit and run

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

Other accidents should be reported to the front desk of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office during standard business hours, or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

During inclement weather, the office says not to drive unless it is necessary.