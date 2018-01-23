Student arrested after claiming to have explosives at KU Edwards Campus

KMBC 9 News Published: Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC)The Overland Park Police Department evacuated a building on KU’s Edwards Campus Tuesday after a student told a teacher he had a backpack full of grenades.

Police said a teacher was taking roll in a classroom Tuesday. When he got to a male student, the student mumbled something. When the teacher asked him to repeat his statement, the student claimed to have a bomb strapped to him, and grenades in his backpack.

Authorities took the student into custody and evacuated the building where that classroom was located.

KU Campus authorities and the Overland Park Police Department continue to investigate – authorities are conducting a search of that building.

While the student did have a backpack with him, so far, authorities have not located an explosive device of any kind.

