The likelihood of marijuana being legal in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The topic of marijuana will be something lawmakers are talking about this year. But what’s the likelihood of it being legal in Kansas?

KSNT News talked to two lawmakers, Republican Representative Willie Dove from Bonner Springs and Democratic Representative John Carmichael from Wichita. Both think industrial hemp has made a lot of progress in the legislature and has good potential of passing.

As far as marijuana becoming legal, both think it won’t happen. Representative Dove said legalizing marijuana could endanger someone’s life, whereas Represent Carmichael said it’ll bring revenue into the state.

“I don’t think we have enough data to substantiate that here in Kansas,” Dove said. “I know other states that have done it and that’s up to them, but I don’t think that Kansas is at that stage.”

“We’re not winning the battle,” Carmichael said. “We need to responsibly regulate the product, keep it out of the hands of children, keep it off the black market and don’t finance an underground criminal economy.”

In 2017 legislative session, two bills were introduced at the statehouse to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana. Both bills were killed in committee.