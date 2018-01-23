Voters will consider recall of judge in Stanford rape case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Silicon Valley voters will decide in June whether to recall a judge criticized for his handling of the case of a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault.

Recall leaders began seeking the ouster of Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail. A jury convicted Turner of sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out behind a trash bin after an on-campus party.

The sentence ignited debate over judicial treatment of sexual assault victims.

The Santa Clara County registrar of voters said Tuesday that organizers of the recall effort have collected enough voter signatures to place the question on the June 5 ballot.

Persky is appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to stop the recall.