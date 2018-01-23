What’s going around?: The peak of flu season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – What’s been going around, and is still going around, is the flu.

KSNT’s Doctor on Call, Dr. Tim Borchers joined KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore to discuss the peak of flu season, new wait time options for patients, and chart viewing services.

Most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care or antiviral drugs. If you get sick with flu symptoms, in most cases you should stay home and avoid contact with other people except to get medical care. If, however, you have symptoms of flu and are in a high-risk group, or are very sick or worried about your illness, contact your health care provider.

Express Care wait times are now available to view online. You can view how many patients are waiting and what the approximate wait time is for each of our six locations across Topeka. Express Care is an urgent care walk-in clinic for patients of all ages. The clinics treat minor illnesses or injuries that can’t be immediately treated by one’s own physician or are not severe enough to require a visit to the emergency room.

E-Visits MyChart is a tool patients use to review their medical history, request prescription refills, connect with their physician and now patients are able to both schedule appointments online and conduct E-Visits with a Stormont Vail health care provider.