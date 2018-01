WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a manager of a Wichita wig store has shot a man as he attempted to rob the store.

Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt says the shooting happened Monday at Honie’s Wig & Beauty Supply. The Wichita Eagle reports that the manager fired two rounds. The would-be robber was struck in his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the wounded man appeared to be in his late 30s.