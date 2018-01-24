1 dead in Wednesday morning house fire near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a Wednesday morning house fire near Emporia.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells the Emporia Gazette the sheriff’s office and the Emporia Fire Department responded at 9 a.m. to a fully engulfed structure fire at 749 Road 140, about four miles southwest of Emporia.

When crews arrived on scene there was concern about a person still inside. They were later located deceased. The name of the deceased will not be released until family has been notified.

It took firefighters two hours to get the fire under control with crews still checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the Emporia Fire Department and the Kansas State Fire Marshal.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.