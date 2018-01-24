Gov. Brownback officially appointed as U.S. ambassador

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The U.S. Senate has officially confirmed Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to be U.S. ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom.
After senators voted 49-49 Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie in Brownback’s favor.
Trump first nominated Brownback for the ambassador’s post last July, but Democrats and LGBT groups opposed his appointment.
In 2015, Brownback rescinded an executive order from a previous Democratic governor banning discrimination in state hiring and employment against LGBT individuals.
Brownback will resign as governor. Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will be elevated to governor.