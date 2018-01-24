Gov. Brownback officially appointed as U.S. ambassador

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The U.S. Senate has officially confirmed Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to be U.S. ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom.

After senators voted 49-49 Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie in Brownback’s favor.

Trump first nominated Brownback for the ambassador’s post last July, but Democrats and LGBT groups opposed his appointment.

In 2015, Brownback rescinded an executive order from a previous Democratic governor banning discrimination in state hiring and employment against LGBT individuals.

Brownback will resign as governor. Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will be elevated to governor.

Thank you to @POTUS, @VP, and all the Senators who supported my nomination. I'm looking forward to starting my new position as Ambassador and working hard for the American people and religious freedom around the world. #ksleg — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) January 24, 2018

.@govsambrownback vote in the U.S. Senate is tied right now.#ksleg — Courtney Ryan (@CourtneyRyanTV) January 24, 2018

.@govsambrownback says he's happy to have the VP on his side pic.twitter.com/0et7keYWqv — Courtney Ryan (@CourtneyRyanTV) January 24, 2018