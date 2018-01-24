Kansas governor announces plans to stop KanCare 2.0

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer on Wednesday announced plans to stop KanCare 2.0.

KanCare is the state’s privatized Medicaid system, which is overseen by The Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Service.

Brownback and Colyer said they want to address concerns raised by legislators and other stakeholders regarding increased costs and the State’s ability to absorb those costs in future budgets.

As a result, they will be seeking to make improvements to the current KanCare program by either extending the contracts of the current three managed care companies for a period of three years or evaluating proposals received in response to the current bid solicitation without the cost increase drivers which have raised these concerns.

The administration will work with the Kansas Legislature to determine the best path forward and provide certainty and improvements to the current program.

In either scenario, the State will seek to implement budget neutral improvements to KanCare such as work requirements, an IMD exclusion waiver, foster care pilots, behavioral health and primary care integration and improved work opportunities.

Earlier this month, new acting KDHE Secretary Jeff Anderson told KSNT News leaders in the department were looking at ways to improve care coordination for the patients of Kansas, and simplify the benefit so it’s simple for the patients to navigate the Medicaid system

“Whether you call it 2.0 or not, we know there are ways to improve what we currently have.”

The plan would call for continued meetings and involvement by the KanCare Process Improvement Working Group. The group will hold quarterly meetings with KDHE where participants and providers can discuss improvements and provide feedback.

“Keeping Kansans healthy continues to be a top priority,” said Brownback, “We’re going to continue to work hard to make sure we have a program that works for Kansas.”

Colyer said with improvements to the current system of KanCare, he feels they can continue serving Kansans by helping improve their health and well-being.

“We will continue to listen to participants and providers and work with the legislature to ensure we are increasing the quality of care and outcomes under KanCare.”