Local woman reunited with dog thanks to microchip

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sierra Thompson said she didn’t think she’d ever see her dog Scooby again after losing him more than a year and a half ago.

To her surprise, she was reunited with Scooby Tuesday night thanks to a stranger, the Lawrence Humane Society and a microchip.

Thompson was going through a rough time in her life when she asked her brother to take care of her dog. She said she had a falling out with her brother that led to her losing Scooby.

“He got rid of the dog on me,” Thompson said. “I was told he went to Missouri.”

A recent phone call from her mom revealed Scooby hadn’t gone to Missouri after all, but had rather been found by another local pet owner.

“I kind of freaked out a little bit,” Thompson said. “I ended up blowing her phone up and crying. I was not expecting it at all.”

Meghan Scheibe of the Lawrence Humane Society said Thompson and Scooby were excited to see each other after being apart for more than a year.

“They were elated,” Scheibe said. “It was probably one of the most exciting reunions we’ve seen in a long time.”

The man who found Scooby took care of him until deciding to take him to the Humane Society. That’s when the staff there discovered Scooby’s microchip and called Thompson’s mom.

“Protecting your pet with a microchip to begin with is really really important,” Scheibe said. Making sure that information is always up to date is also really important.”

Thompson said now things are back to normal with Scooby at home.

“It’s basically just like the old days,” she said. “He remembered me and I definitely remembered him.”

She asked the Humane Society to call the man who found Scooby, and thank him for taking good care of her friend.

Scheibe said people should call the chip company if the their micro-chipped pet is lost. That will prevent someone else from re-registering the animal’s chip.