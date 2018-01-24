Man arrested for arson at SW Topeka apartment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in jail after a fire was reported to be intentionally set at a southwest Topeka apartment.

Blake A. Barrow, 25, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Jail where he was booked for aggravated arson.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire near the intersection of SW 29th Terrace and SW Oakley Ave., just west of the Brookwood Shopping Center just before 10:30 Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived on scene they could see a two story apartment with nothing showing. Firefighters found smoke when they entered the building and located the fire where it was quickly extinguished. No occupants were found inside.

Investigators report the fire started in apartment 208 and is being investigated as an arson. No working smoke detectors were found in the apartment.

The estimated amount of damage is reported to be $1,100.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).