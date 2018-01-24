Manhattan zoo introduces several new faces

Related Coverage Red panda cub born at Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Several new faces are being welcomes at the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.

Along with the recent summer births of a red panda cub and a white-handed gibbon baby, Sunset Zoo is also welcoming a female Asian small-clawed otter and a Bennet’s Wallaby joey to the Sunset Zoo animal family.

The female Asian small-clawed otter, Abigail, came to Sunset Zoo this winter from Greensboro Science Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. After quarantine and introduction period, 4-year-old Abigail is now in the Asian small-clawed otter exhibit full time, with male Asian small-clawed otter, Bagus. There are no plans to pair the duo at this time.

Sunset Zoo also announced the arrival of a new Bennett’s wallaby joey. The joey is currently maturing in mother Mirrhi’s pouch. Sunset Zoo staff expect the joey to start emerging from the pouch around seven months of age and then completely vacate the pouch around nine months. The joey currently can be seen moving and wiggling around inside of Mirrhi’s pouch in the Australian Walkabout area of the Zoo.

In June of last year, a red panda cub was born and Sunset Zoo is happy to report that the cub is doing very well. The young male cub has been named Xing Xing by our keeper staff. Xing Xing means star in Mandarain Chinese, and is an ode to the red pandas’ region of origin. Xing Xing is at the red panda exhibit of the lower Asian Trail. The cub is naturally curious and adventurous, spending a lot of time in the outdoor area with his mom (Sami) and dad (Gary).

The baby white-handed gibbon born in May of 2017 is also thriving. Zoo Sprouts, Sunset Zoo’s nature-based early childcare program, had the privilege of naming the baby white-handed gibbon and decided to name him Tucker. Tucker is currently exploring his habitat, venturing away from mom (Leslie) more and more, and practicing his climbing.

Sunset Zoo will be hosting a Happy Zoo Year animal enrichment event on Saturday, January 27 from noon to 3:30 p.m. Keepers will have enriching activities with a variety of animals, including the white-handed gibbons, and be available for questions about any of the animals.