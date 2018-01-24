Road chemicals reacting with your car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Now that almost all the snow has melted away, your car is probably looking a little dirty. And we wanted to know if the road chemicals can be harmful to your car.

As you’ve probably noticed, the snowplows have been coming by on the roads clearing the snow, but also putting down salt and chemicals to make them safer for you to drive on.

When that snow starts to fall, it’s not a rare sight to see snow plows clearing and salting the roads. And once that snow melts, it’s pretty common you’ll see the car wash line several cars back.

“I wanted to get it before the next one came because if you don’t, its gonna build up on it,” Tom Barta of Topeka said.

“You need to get your car washed to get all those chemicals off it, keep that rust off it,” Topekan Rene Soza said.

Although, a local car shop owner said that immediate need to get the chemical and salt grime off your car isn’t what it use to be.

“The old days of using salt on the roads has changed so it’s not that prevalent anymore,” Jeremy Glasgow of Performance Tire and Wheel said.

It is important though to make sure you clean underneath your car after a snow storm.

Your exhaust system, brake system, and mufflers can rust.

Going through an automatic car wash can do the trick, or at your next oil change having the mechanics pre-treat underneath your car before the next storm.