Senate moves toward confirming Kansas governor’s nomination

 TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — UPDATE: The U.S. Senate officially confirmed Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to be U.S. ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom.

The U.S. Senate took a key step toward confirming Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination for an ambassador’s post.

After senators voted 49-49 Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie in Brownback’s favor. The vote ended debate on Brownback’s nomination by President Donald Trump to be U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom.

The action initially started a 30-hour clock on holding a final vote, but it came much sooner.

Trump first nominated Brownback for the ambassador’s post in July but Democrats and LGBT groups opposed his appointment.

In 2015, Brownback rescinded an executive order from a previous Democratic governor banning discrimination in state hiring and employment against LGBT individuals.

Brownback would resign as governor if he is confirmed. Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would be elevated to governor.

