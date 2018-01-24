Warm, breezy weather heading into the weekend

We’re tracking a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather…and it’s just getting started. Highs temperatures will rebound in a major way – soaring into the lower 50s this afternoon. Expect a lot more sunshine compared to yesterday – as we woke up to clear skies area-wide. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming and it now sits at 40°. We can’t find one day in the extended forecast featuring a ‘below average’ high temperature. In fact, this upcoming stretch of boring, sun-filled weather will be a mild one. You should expect highs in the 50s over the next 7-10 days as our latest January thaw is sticking around for a while!

Our winds have died down a bit since yesterday, but breezy conditions will arise for the rest of the week. We’ll have light west winds today BUT breezy south winds return as early as tomorrow – gusting upwards of 30 mph straight through Friday! The south winds are a big reason as to why we’ll be so warm – a persistent warm wind direction does wonders to a temperature forecast, especially this time of the year. We’ll have a constant flow of warmer air from the S. Plains over the next few days – sending highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday and Friday! Yes, you read that correctly. Some spots in Northeast Kansas will get above 60° before the end of the week!

We’re still keeping any meaningful rain (or snow) chances out of the extended forecast. The only time-frame we’ll have to watch is Friday night and early Saturday morning. Recent computer models bring moisture as close to us as SE Kansas, heading into the weekend. Right now our viewing area looks to stay dry but there could be a rain/snow chance just south of I-35 late Friday night. We’ll keep our eyes on that potential storm system because it’s the only chance for moisture we have in the extended forecast. Yes, the drought monitor map looks scary with dry conditions spreading across the Plains, but we want to remind everyone…it’s January. This is one of our driest times of the year…every year. If we get to April and May and it’s still not raining – then we’ll have bigger issues. The spring months are by far our wettest months of the year and if this weather pattern continues we have nothing to worry about in a few months.

Speaking about the long range forecast – we have fairly high confidence that things will turn a bit colder for the first half of February. In other words – enjoy this unseasonably warm weather while we have it because temps in the 30s might become the new normal by Valentine’s Day. Of course we are talking about a 2+ week forecast, so things can change. But, the weather pattern looks like it will turn much colder for the eastern half of the country (again) heading into February. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the warmer weather rolls in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert