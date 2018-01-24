Week 3: Topeka St. Jude Dream Home update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s week three for the St. Jude Dream Home project. A week and a half was lost because of the weather, but everything is still scheduled for the grand opening on May 12th.

The footing of the home is finished which supports the basement walls. Walls were finished Tuesday. The next step is the pouring stage for the concrete of the home.

Drippé Construction, based out of St. Mary’s, is one of the crews working on this home. They’re partnering with Custom Wood Products, which is their subcontractor. The winner of the dream home can expect superior cabinets, a bar in the basement plus an interactive kitchen.

“It’s exciting because everybody who’s involved wants to put their best foot forward and make a dream home, not just any home,” Co-owner of Custom Wood Products, Caroline Gray said. Something really special.”

To help build the home or donate, contact Mike Drippé by visiting the company’s website. If you’d like to donate money, you can write a check.

The location of the dream home is at SW 21st Street and Indian Hills Road.

Tickets go on sale April 1st for $100.

The grand opening is on May 12th.

The giveaway of the home will happen live on KSNT News on June 14th.