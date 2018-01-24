What you can expect at Cirque du Soleil Crystal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The performers for Cirque du Soleil Crystal have arrived in Topeka.

The crew was getting ready all day Wednesday for opening night.

Trapeze artist Emily McCarthey has performed with Cirque du Soleil for five years. She’ll be playing the lead character Crystal in part of this show.

Crystal is Cirque’s first ever experience on ice, but McCarthey said they don’t call it an ice show.

“We prefer Cirque du Soliel on Ice because it’s a mixture of both circus performance, which was what Cirque’s known for, and ice skating,” McCarthey said.

The show’s spokesperson said the ice adds special elements to the show.

She said they use ice as a projection canvas, so the audience has about 28 projectors that guide them through the story.

McCarthy said she thinks people will enjoy the new skating and acrobatics combination.

“There’s a lot of things that haven’t even been done in Cirque or circus before, so it’s just a wonderful show,” McCarthey said. “And it’s great for everyone and you should definitely get those tickets and come, because you’re not going to be disappointed.”

If you don’t have your ticket yet, there’s still a seat open for you, but the show’s spokesperson said those tickets are going fast.

