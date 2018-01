PRATT, Kan. (KSNT) – Four children have reportedly been killed in a house fire west of Wichita Thursday.

KAKE-TV reports the fire happened around 9 a.m. at 2nd and Austin Street in Pratt.

The Pratt Police Department tells KAKE-TV four children had died and a fifth person was taken to the hospital.

Names and ages of the victims have not been released at this time.

Officials from the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office were on scene investigating.