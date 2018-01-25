Adopt-A-Pet: January 25, 2018

Hey there, Northeast Kansas! It’s Thursday again – which means its time for another round of Adopt-A-Pet! To kick of this week off we have Monte and Remy! They are both just eight WEEKS old. Monte is the brown pup and Remy is the white and black spotted one. They are both Australian shepherd mixes and they weigh just about five pounds each. They are playful and full of energy – just ready to join a happy family!

Deb Watkins, the executive director at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), says, “They’ve been in a foster home and so they are use to being in a home and on their way to being potty trained. So, they would be great for a family.”

They are $400 a piece and are ready to find their forever home…today! Monte and Remy are super cute – so I bet they won’t stay at the shelter for long!

Finally this week, we have a seven month old kitten named Tinsel. She is a playful kitten – even though she likes showing off how cute she is. Tinsel’s favorite toys are balls with bells in them – she loves running after them! Tinsel is only about 4 pounds and has been a HHHS staff favorite, but she’s looking for a more permanent home.

That’s a wrap on another week of Adopt-A-Pet. All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption, right now, over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. Head on over and one of the adoption counselors would love to help you get the adoption process started!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert