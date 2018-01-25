Breezy south winds lead to even warmer weather

We’re tracking some breezy weather across the area today, tonight and tomorrow. The warm south winds are back and they’ll be kicking upwards of 30 mph at times, over the next 36+ hours. You’ll FEEL the difference out there, especially this time of the year! This January thaw is real and when you combine these warmer winds with copious sunshine – temps will soar! Remember, our average high temperature is starting to climb this time of the year. We’re now at 41° for that seasonal standard. However, we can’t find a day BELOW that average left in the month of January. Literally every day in the extended forecast will be warmer than 41°. In fact, highs will climb into the 60s today and tomorrow! But it’s not just the days that are warming up – temps are ascending at nighttime too. Just yesterday we had morning temps in the 20s – by tomorrow morning those temps will be in the 40s!

We’re still keeping any meaningful rain (or snow) chances OUT of the extended forecast. The only time-frame we’ll have to watch is Friday night and early Saturday morning. Recent computer models bring moisture as close to us as SE Kansas, heading into the weekend. Right now our viewing area looks to stay dry but there could be a rain/snow chance just south of I-35 late Friday night. We’re also watching a potential rain chance next Wednesday, but the same computer models keep flip-flopping. We’ll keep our eyes on these potential storm systems because they’re the only chances for moisture we have in the extended forecast. Yes, the drought monitor map looks scary with dry conditions spreading across the Plains, but we want to remind everyone…it’s January. This is one of our driest times of the year…every year. If we get to April and May and it’s still not raining – then we’ll have bigger issues. The spring months are by far our wettest months of the year and if this weather pattern continues we have nothing to worry about in a few months.

Speaking about the long range forecast – we have fairly high confidence that things will turn a bit colder for the first half of February. In other words – enjoy this unseasonably warm weather while we have it because temps in the 30s might become the new normal by Valentine’s Day. Of course we are talking about a 2+ week forecast, so things can change. But, the weather pattern looks like it will turn much colder for the eastern half of the country (again) heading into February. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the warmer weather rolls in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert