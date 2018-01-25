Brownback announces resignation following nomination to US ambassador

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has sent a letter of resignation to the Secretary of State.

The governor’s office said his resignation is effective 3 p.m. Wednesday on January 31.

This comes one day after the U.S. Senate has officially confirmed Brownback to be U.S. ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom.

In the letter Brownback said it has been a great honor to serve Kansans as their Governor since 2011, and prior to that a United States Senator and Congressman.

“As a lifelong Kansan, I have been privileged to serve and represent my fellow citizens for most of my adult life. Kansas is a great place to raise a family, get a job, or start a business, and I will always be proud to call it my home.”

Brownback went on to say that he is looking forward to continuing in public service as the United State Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

“Thank you to the people of Kansas for this opportunity to serve, and may Gold bless our great state and nation”

After senators voted 49-49 Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie in Brownback’s favor.

Trump first nominated Brownback for the ambassador’s post last July, but Democrats and LGBT groups opposed his appointment.

In 2015, Brownback rescinded an executive order from a previous Democratic governor banning discrimination in state hiring and employment against LGBT individuals.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will be elevated to governor.