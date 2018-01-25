Couple weds in courthouse bathroom after mom falls ill

Published:

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack.

Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot when the groom’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women’s room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff’s officers administered oxygen and called EMT’s.

If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days for a new marriage license. So one of the officers suggested holding the ceremony in the bathroom.

In a video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Judge Katie Gummer performed the ceremony.

The groom’s mother is doing fine.

