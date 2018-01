TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A lost dog that made his way to the KSNT News studios has found his forever home.

It’s an update to a story last week.

The beagle had been through several homes over the years and the former owners decided it would be best to give him away.

Leo quickly stole the hearts of all the employees at KSNT News and one of them adopted him. She says he’s already part of the family.