Downed power line sparks Oakland house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters say it was roofers that sparked a fire at a northeast Topeka home. .

The fire was reported around 2:50, at 533 northeast Lime Street. That’s near Lime and State Streets, in the Oakland neighborhood.

Fire investigators say a roofing crew, working on the roof of the house, knocked down a power line that caught the house on fire.

The owner of the house says one of the roofers came banging on her door to alert her to the fire. She was able to get out safely.

It took firefighters about 20-minutes to bring the fire under control.