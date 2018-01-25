Father grateful after family of 10 escapes from their burning home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A family of 10 is safe Friday morning after a fire burned through their home in central Topeka Thursday night.

There were 8 children inside the home at the time of the fire, ranging in ages of 2 to 17-years-old.

Flames spread throughout multiple levels of the house. First reports of a structure fire, near the intersection of SW Munson Ave. & SW Boswell Ave., came in after 11:30 p.m.

KSNT News spoke with one of the homeowners, Mike Allen, who says they slept at their neighbors after the scene was clear.

He said getting out of the house was a traumatic experience.

“And then, we realized the 11-year-old was missing,” Allen said.

He went back inside the home to find the 11-year-old was still sleeping in her bed. He was able to drop her out of a window to a neighbor helping, and jumped onto the porch himself after getting her out.

The Topeka Fire Department is ruling this an accidental fire, believing that discarded cigarette material is to blame.

TFD said more than $40,000 is the estimated loss for the fire, and no sounding smoke alarms were found in the house.

Allen said the house is Grace Allen’s Group Day Care Home.