Firefighters battle central Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities believe all residents made it out of a house fire in central Topeka Thursday night. That’s according to the Topeka Police Department.

Crews are actively battling the fire. First reports of a structure fire, near the intersection of SW Munson Ave. & SW Boswell Ave., came in after 11:30 p.m.

The people who were inside the home are being checked by AMR, according to TPD.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Details are still coming in at this hour.

Police and Fire are on scene of a structure fire in the 1100blk of SW Boswell. It is believed that the occupants made it out and are being checked by medical personnel. — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) January 26, 2018